Ariana Grande addresses critics in 'yes, and?' MV

Ariana Grande in 'yes, and?' music video. Screenshot from Grande's YouTube channel.

American pop superstar Ariana Grande addressed her critics in the music video of "yes, and?" released Friday.

In the more than 4-minute clip, Grande invited critics to view an exhibit.

A critic mentioned some notes about her appearance saying: "You know, I think I like her better when her ponytail was a few centimeters higher."

There were also comments about her music as she explored RnB and did not belt high notes in her recent music.

"Who cares if she's happy, I don't want happy, I want, Ari," a critic said. "I miss the old Ari, you know, the singer," another viewer said.

They also had a comment about her focus on business: "I hear she's starting her own artisanal hummus line next."

The last comment tackles her supposed "homewrecker" issue after her divorce: "OMG, did she really do that? Well, I read it on the internet so it must be true."

Upon entering the exhibit, Grande grooves to "yes, and?" flaunting her dance skills with the Madonna-inspired track.

In the bridge, the pop star goes near the critics reminding them to mind their own business.

With samples from "Vogue" by Madonna, "yes, and?" features Grande's message on how to address problems and hate comments on social media.

The music video of "yes, and?" is also expected to be released by 11 p.m. (Manila time), with a teaser talking about the rumors about Grande.

Grande first hinted at her music comeback last December with some fans speculating that she is set to release a new album.

Grande gave fans a treat in 2023 with a remix version of The Weekend's track "Die For You" which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Her last original song is "Just Look Up" with Kid Cudi for the soundtrack of the Netflix film "Don't Look Up," released in December 2021.

