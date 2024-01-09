Mixed emotions for 'Senior High' cast as show nears end

Andrea Brillantes, Xyriel Manabat, and Angel Aquino during the final media conference of "Senior High." Photos courtesy of Dreamscape Entertainment.

MANILA -- The cast of the hit series "Senior High" is feeling mixed emotions as their show enters its last two weeks on air.

Andrea Brillantes, who portrays the twin roles of Sky and Luna, said she is still in disbelief over the series' conclusion.

"Wala po talaga akong time para mag sink in sa akin yung sepanx or ano," said Brillantes on Tuesday at the Dolphy Theater. "Nagkaroon na lang ng isang moment [na], 'Oh my gosh, after nito, next na namin kita sa 19.' Lagi ko po iniisip, magkikita at magkikita pa kami."

"Noong na-close ko 'yung scene ko, feeling ko nagkaroon ako ng closure, kasi sinapuso ko talaga 'yung hurt," she added.

Joining Brillantes at the final media conference for "Senior High" were Angel Aquino, Desiree Del Valle, Floyd Tena, Kakki Teodoro, Rans Rifol, Gerald Madrid, Angeli Bayani, Ana Abad Santos, Gela Atayde, Tommy Alejandrino, Miggy Jimenez, Daniela Stranner, Xyriel Manabat, Elijah Canlas, Juan Karlos and Kyle Echarri.

Brillantes expressed her gratitude at the opportunity to play the challenging dual roles, saying it was a transformative experience for her as an actress that also pushed her to explore different aspects of her craft.

The series also garnered attention for the "boys' love" storyline between Tim [Zaijan Jaranilla] and Potch [Miggy Jimenez].

"Sobrang overwhelming," Jimenez said of the response to their story. "I'm beyond grateful. Sobrang grateful po ako sa kung paano tumakbo yung story."

Meanwhile, Brillantes and Manabat also revealed during Tuesday's press conference that they are willing to star in a "girls' love" project with each other.

In the final two weeks of "Senior High," viewers can expect more revelations, leading to the resolution of the mystery surrounding Luna's death.

The final episode of "Senior High" will air on January 19.



