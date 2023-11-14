'Senior High' surpasses 1 billion views on TikTok

MANILA -- ABS-CBN’s hit primetime series “Senior High” starring Andrea Brillantes has surpassed one billion views on TikTok as more revelations unfold in the mystery-thriller’s new chapter.

“Senior High,” which is consistently the most watched series on iWantTFC, recently dropped a two-minute trailer for its new season that features a whirlwind of emotions surrounding the pregnancy of Luna when she met her demise.

The trailer also revealed two main suspects as the possible biological father of Luna’s baby -- her former boyfriend Gino (Juan Karlos) and the convicted rapist Professor Castrodes (Floyd Tena).

Viewers will be treated to more shocking twists as Grae Fernandez joins the series as the mysterious Yosef and enters Sky’s (Brillantes) life.

Meanwhile, love affairs will intensify as Poch (Miggy Jimenez) and Tim’s (Zaijian Jaranilla) friendship grows deeper, while Harry (Baron Geisler) uncovers the affair of his wife Sasha (Desiree Del Valle) and his trusted colleague Darius (Ryan Eigenmann).

“Senior High” airs weeknights at 9:30 PM on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.