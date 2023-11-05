Andrea Brillantes to reunite with Grae Fernandez in 'Senior High'

Andrea Brillantes will be reunited with Grae Fernandez in "Senior High" as he is set to enter in its new chapter. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Andrea Brillantes will be reunited with Grae Fernandez in "Senior High" as he is set to enter the show in its new chapter.

Fernandez will play the role of Yosef but it is yet uncertain if he will be a friend or foe to Brillantes' character, Sky.

Sky is on her journey to determine who the father of her sister Luna's unborn child is.

Among the possible fathers are Obet (Kyle Echarri), Gino (Juan Karlos Labajo), and Vice-Principal Reginald Castrodes (Floyd Tena).

Brillantes and Fernandez were first seen together in the remake of "Pangako Sa'yo" as Lia and Egoy, respectively.

"Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

