Xyriel Manabat and Zaijian Jaranilla in 'Senior High' break. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Viewers praised Kapamilya young stars Xyriel Manabat and Zaijian Jaranilla for their trending breakup scene in "Senior High" last week.

Jaranilla and Manabat play the roles of partners Tim and Roxy, respectively, who are close friends with lead character Sky (Andrea Brillantes).

Tim has been confused with his sexuality after an encounter with Poch (Miggy Jimenez) and finally took the opportunity to open up with his girlfriend.

"I kissed someone," Tim confessed to Roxy without revealing Poch's identity.

"Hindi mo 'to sasabihin sa 'kin, Tim, kung kiss lang. May nangyari ba sa inyo, buntis ba? Magni-ninang ba ako?" Roxy replied.

Tim explained that his kiss with Poch was special and made him realize things.

"Special kasi 'yung kiss na 'yun para sa 'kin eh. I discovered something. Binuksan niya 'yung mga mata ko sa kung ano talaga 'yung gusto ko. Sorry," Tim said.

"Espesyal, Tim? Bakit, siopao ba 'yun? May itlog na maalat ba 'yun kaya special? Ano 'yun? Paano naging special 'yun? May mistletoe sa ulunan niyo nung nag-kiss kayo, nagka-firework, nagka-slowmo, true love's first kiss ba 'yun, ganoon ka-special, Tim?" Roxy replied.

While Tim asked for time to process his emotions, Roxy had enough and ended things.

"Hihingi lang ako ng time, hingi lang ako ng time. Gusto ko lang linawin sa sarili ko kung ano 'yung nararamdaman ko," Tim said.

"Time? Time para saan, Tim? Time, para makipaghalikan ka sa kung sinuman 'yun? Para masiguro mo kung special talaga. Ikaw kasi 'yung magulo kaya hindi ko maintindihan. Tim, ako 'yung girlfriend mo ta's aaminin mo sa 'kin na may espesyal kang nakahalikang tao," Roxy replied.

"Hindi mo lang ako sinaktan eh. 'Di mo lang ako niloko, ininsulto mo pa ako. Gusto mo ng time? E di time para makipag-break, break tayo. Ibibigay ko 'yung time na gusto mo," she added.

Fans commended Manabat and Jaranilla's performance, noting how heartbreaking the scene was.

"Xyriel manabat and zaijian jaranilla ATE this scene. nadala ako ng linyahan, iyakan nila ... sobbing rn," a fan commented.

"This breakup says a lot. I mean, he confessed that he kissed someone that gave him spark. He values Roxy so much. He was so honest. I wonder kung marami pang katulad ni Tim na honest sa partners nila," another viewer added.

Even talent manager Ogie Diaz praised the two actors during the episode.

"Just wanna commend @zaigj and @xyrielmanabat_sa napakahusay na confrontation scene nila sa ‘Senior High’! “No doubt, dahil mga bata pa lang yan, ang huhusay nang umarte talaga!" he said in an Instagram story.

"Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

