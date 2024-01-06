SB19 member Justin de Dios to join 'Senior High' cast

Justin de Dios. Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — P-pop boy group SB19 member Justin de Dios will be the latest addition to the cast of "Senior High" revealed on Friday.

In a teaser for next week's episode, de Dios joins Tanya (Gela Atayde) for the school's prom.

It is not certain if de Dios' character will be a friend or foe to the protagonist played by Andrea Brillantes.

"Senior High" is down to its last two weeks where the real culprit behind the death of Luna (Brillantes) will be revealed.

SB19 is voice behind the show's lead soundtrack titled "Bazinga" from their first extended play "Pagsibol" in 2021.

"Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

