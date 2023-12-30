'Senior High' down to last 3 weeks

'Senior High' finale trailer.

MANILA — Youth-oriented series "Senior High" is down to its last three weeks, the show revealed Friday.

In the one-minute clip, Obet (Kyle Echarri) will remember who really killed Luna and will tell Sky (Andrea Brillantes).

Z (Daniella Stranner) starts to have hallucinations of Luna's presence drenched in blood while her brother Archie (Elijah Canlas) tries to court Roxy (Xyriel Manabat).

Gino (Juan Karlos), Yosef (Grae Fernandez), and Obet will be battling it out to get Sky's heart.

Sky is one step closer to the truth with the show ending next year.

"Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

