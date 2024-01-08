Jo Koy brings 'mom' joke to open Golden Globes

Comedian Jo Koy made history on Sunday (US time) as the first Filipino-American to host the prestigious Golden Globe Awards.

Opening the show, Jo Koy joked about his experience watching the Golden Globes with his mother when he was young.

"I'm looking around, everybody is here. Like this is a good night and I have the best seat in the house," he said.

"When I was a kid growing up I used to watch the show and I would stay up late with my family just trying to guess who would win and every time my mom would say 'it's Meryl Streep, stupid. Who else will win, she wins every time.' And she was right! You do you win all the time," Jo Koy joked as he looked at Streep.

"That's why when Golden Globes called me and asked me if I wanted to host, I jumped at the chance and said 'yes, yes.' Then they asked me if I saw every movie and every show and then I said 'yes.' I lied," he joked.

He also focused on the two favorites in his opening monologue with a nod to the three-hour running time of "Oppenheimer," which he said he began watching on New Year's Eve.

"I just got one complaint: It needed another hour," he quipped.

"My New Year's resolution for 2024 is to finish 'Oppenheimer' in 2025."

Watching Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," which turned nostalgia for the beloved doll into a sharp satire about misogyny and female empowerment, was a strange experience, the comedian said.

"It was weird being attracted to a plastic doll," Jo Koy quipped.

"The key moment in 'Barbie' is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite and flat feet. Or, what casting directors call a character actor."



Jo Koy rose to fame for speaking highly of his Filipino roots in his acts. He has released successful Netflix specials, as well as a movie. [B/I] with report from AFP.

