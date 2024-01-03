WATCH: Jo Koy on how he prepares to host Golden Globe Awards

Jo Koy shares how he prepares as a Golden Globes host. Instagram/@jokoy



Jo Koy is all set to host the Golden Globe Awards for the first time.

The Filipino-American comedian will be part of the 81st edition of the event, which is known for kicking off Hollywood's awards season, on January 7 (US time).

On Instagram, he jokingly shared how he prepares for his upcoming hosting stint.

"Pee. Always pee. Pee it all out," Jo Koy said.

"This is something I like to do a lot," the comedian added, as he wiped the sides of his mouth. "You know what that is? Get rid of the white crusties in the corners. You don't want to be a host with white crusties. It's creepy."

Jo Koy rose to fame for speaking highly of his Filipino roots in his acts. He has released successful Netflix specials, as well as a movie.

