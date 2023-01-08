Jessy Mendiola reveals she gave birth to her first child with Luis Manzano in late December. Screenshot/ Instagram: @jessymendiola

MANILA — A day after announcing the birth of her first child named Isabella Rose, Jessy Mendiola turned to social media to reveal that it’s actually been almost two weeks since she and Luis Manzano welcomed their daughter.

“Missing my baby’s kicks in my womb,” she wrote in one of her posts via Instagram Stories, while cradling her what’s left of her bump.

“Almost two weeks post partum,” the actress added.

Mendiola has yet to show the face of her baby, although she already posted a photo of her hand holding her "little Rosie's" hand.

"I never knew I could love like this. My little Rosie," she said.

Months before the arrival of their baby, Mendiola and Manzano moved in to a new rental home because they wanted a safer interior space for their growing family.

It was just last August when Mendiola, 30, and Manzano, 41, announced that they are expecting their first child together through a vlog showing them at a chapel in scenic Benguet.

The couple had been planning for a church wedding this year when the “pleasant surprise” came along, according to Mendiola.



Mendiola and Manzano got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they announced two months later.