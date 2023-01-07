Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano welcome their first child

Photos from Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's Instagram accounts



MANILA -- Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola have begun the new year with a plus one.

This as Mendiola, as announced Saturday by the couple, have given birth to their first child named Isabella Rose.

Both stars took to Instagram to share the good news to start 2023 with Manzano sharing a snap of him carrying "Peanut."

Mendiola opted to take a photo of her hand holding her "little Rosie's" hand.

"I never knew I could love like this. My little Rosie," she said in the caption.

Months before the arrival of their baby, the celebrity couple moved in to a new rental home because they wanted a safer interior space for their growing family.

It was just last August when Mendiola, 30, and Manzano, 41, announced that they are expecting their first child together through a vlog showing them in a chapel in scenic Benguet.

The couple had been planning for a church wedding this year when the “pleasant surprise” came along, according to Mendiola.



Mendiola and Manzano got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they announced two months later.

