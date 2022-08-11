Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano expecting first child

Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano announce their first pregnancy. Screenshot: YouTube/Jessy Mendiola

MANILA — Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano are expecting their first child together, the celebrity couple announced on Thursday.

The actress, 29, and the TV host, 41, shared the personal milestone, which they called a “new chapter,” through a vlog showing them in a chapel in scenic Benguet.

The couple had been planning for a church wedding this year when the “pleasant surprise” came along, according to Mendiola.

Mendiola and Manzano got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, and belatedly announced having tied the knot two months later in April.

Their goal of exchanging vows in church in 2022 had to be put on hold, because “suddenly God gave us this wonderful blessing, proving time and again that God is the master planner,” Mendiola said.

“No matter what your plans are, He has a divine plan for you, one that is definitely better than what you have imagined. His plan is always the best,” she wrote.

Mendiola and Manzno did not mention when they intend to hold their church wedding, only saying that the plan “will have to take a backseat until our bundle of joy arrives.”

“This is, by far, the best surprise we have received in our lives. Indeed, with God all things are possible,” she said.

