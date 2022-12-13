MANILA – Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano took their followers to another tour of their new rental home.

In a recent vlog, the couple said they had to move to a new place before their baby arrives because they wanted a safer interior space for their growing family.

“Actually love na love namin 'yung bahay [namin] last year. Kung matatandaan niyo, nag-house tour kami last year. As much as we loved that house, we had to move to another rental home kasi ito na nga ang aming pinakabagong blessing sa aming buhay,” Mendiola said referring to her unborn child.

After giving a glimpse of every room and corner of their new place, Mendiola and Manzano explained what made them choose their new house.

“Kaya namin nagustuhan 'yung bahay na 'to kasi sobrang simple lang din niya. At saka malinis. Well-lit din. Maganda 'yung lighting sa bahay na 'to. Kapag lumabas ka, maaliwalas, mahangin, tahimik sa side na to. So talagang nagustuhan namin ‘yung feel, ‘yung natural juju niya, 'yung energy kumbaga.”

Mendiola and Manzano have already been living in their new rental home for about three months now.

For their next house tour, the two hope that what they would feature would already be the house they are currently building.

