Jessy Mendiola reveals she is already married to Luis Manzano

MANILA - Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano on Sunday revealed that they are already married.

Mendiola made the confirmation through a 5-minute video posted on her Youtube channel, as well as a post on her Instagram page.

The video showed the couple's preparation for their wedding, which includes Manzano jokingly reading the lyrics to the song "The Warrior is a Child" as his wedding vow.

Among the wedding guests are Manzano's parents Edu Manzano and Vilma Santos-Resto, as well as Senator Ralph Recto and Ryan Recto.

The couple did not reveal when the actual wedding happened.

Manzano and Mendiola, who have been together for more than four years, announced their engagement last December.

Watch the couple's wedding video below.