New ‘GG (Good Game) the Movie’ poster released

The poster for "GG (Good Game) the Movie." Handout/Star Cinema.

MANILA -- Star Cinema has dropped the poster for “GG (Good Game) the Movie,” starring the mother-son tandem of Maricel Laxa and Donny Pangilinan, as well as Baron Geisler.

The esports title was directed by Prime Cruz and will be shown in cinemas beginning Jan 24.

This is the first time Pangilinan will be sharing the big screen with Laxa.

Donny’s father, Anthony Pangilinan, and his sister, Hannah, also worked on the film behind the scenes.

According to Pangilinan, they sought to show esports gamers as professionals and break the lingering stereotype.

“The fact that we were able to portray gamers with this caliber, mas lalong tumaas 'yung respeto ko sa kanila sobra... It really made me respect more the professional gamers and how much hard work they put into it, and their talent. It's really a profession that shouldn't be taken lightly. Sobrang saludo ako sa inyo,” he said during the film’s cast reveal in Quezon City last September.

Other cast members also promised that the story will be relatable to all Filipinos, not just gamers.

“Kung makaka sagot kami sang tanong na magpapatawid sa magulang at anak sa katanungan na ito may na-achieve na kami,” Laxa said in the same event.

“Dapat maging open ang old generation sa new generation para mag work together for a better future for everyone,” Geisler added.

RELATED VIDEO