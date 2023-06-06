MANILA – Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan teased his legion of followers about his upcoming movie project which appears to be centered on online gaming.

Pangilinan released on Sunday a teaser of his new film “GG” which is directed by Prime Cruz.

In the short trailer, the popular leading man could be seen being addicted to a computer game.

He is also joined by his mother, Maricel Laxa, who will be playing his mom too, in the movie.

In an earlier interview, Pangilinan said he is cherishing working with his mother in the upcoming barkada esports-themed movie "GG."

"Maraming advantages, siyempre, I know who she is, she knows who I am inside out, everything. I've never had a project co-starring with my mom, that to me is an advantage because I will never forget that ever, 'yung pinakauna kong project with my mom," the actor told reporters in a press conference.

Pangilinan last starred in the 2022 Star Cinema film "An Inconvenient Love" with his love team partner Belle Mariano.

The two are set to star in the upcoming television series “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

