MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan is set to star in the upcoming barkada esports-themed movie "GG" with his mother Maricel Laxa.

In their respective posts on Instagram Stories, Pangilinan and Laxa shared photos taken from the contract signing event for their project.

In the film to be directed by Prime Cruz, Pangilinan plays an aspiring gamer.

"GG" also stars Ronaldo Valdez and Baron Geisler.

Fans of Pangilinan expressed their support for the actor as GGMovieSoon WithDONNY landed on top trending topics on microblogging site Twitter.

Pangilinan last starred in 2022 Star Cinema film "An Inconvenient Love" with his love team partner Belle Mariano.

The two are set to star in the upcoming television series “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

DonBelle earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC limited series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

