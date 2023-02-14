Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano attend a meeting for their upcoming series ‘Can’t Buy Me Love.’ Star Magic



MANILA – Star Magic has a Valentine's Day gift for DonBelle fans.

On Tuesday, the talent agency shared a screenshot of a virtual meeting for the upcoming series of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, hinting that its production will soon start.

Last December, the screen partners were announced as the lead stars of the teleserye “Can’t Buy Me Love,” as seen in an omnibus trailer of ABS-CBN’s 2023 titles.

The February 14 meeting included creatives and executives of Star Creatives, the production unit behind the likes of "The Legal Wife" and "Pangako Sa 'Yo," as well as ABS-CBN broadcast head Cory Vidanes and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi.

Pangilinan's celebrity parents, host Anthony Pangilinan and actress Maricel Laxa, were also in attendance. It's not clear whether either of them will be part of the series' cast.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will mark the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a “love team,” on the heels of ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love” in late 2022.

DonBelle earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC limited series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”



RELATED VIDEO