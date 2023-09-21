MANILA – Donny Pangilinan has finally unveiled more details on his upcoming film, “GG (Good Game) The Movie.”

The young actor led the cast reveal in a mall in Quezon City on Thursday, teasing fans about what to expect in a rare esports-related movie.

Joining the other half of the popular DonBelle loveteam in the project are Baron Geisler, Johannes Isler, Iggy Boy Flores, and Gold Aceron.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was previously mentioned that Donny's mother, Maricel Laxa, will also be portraying a role in “GG.” In fact, the actor's entire family were hands-on in producing the movie, which took over a year to finish.

According to Laxa, Donny played a significant role in putting up the movie as he invested his time and resources for it. Her daughter, Hanna, is the creative producer of the show.

“Donny believes in this movie so much that he is a major stakeholder and investor in this film. He has been part of it from beginning to end and he continues to be part of it, whether it is behind the scenes or with the cast or crew. I'm very proud to be part of this film because his whole heart and soul is in it,” Laxa told reporters.

Even Geisler chimed in, praising Donny not only for leading the production, but also for being a versatile actor.

"Si Donny nakikita ko siya as a (pang) love team era. Dun siya magaling. But dito nagulat ako na ang galing niyang leader sa set, as a producer, and also as an actor. Sobrang prepared, alam niya mga lines niya. May mga scenes na dramatic -- when I look at his eyes, nadadala ako. Hindi lang siya pang-love team,” he explained.

The Pangilinan clan assured that “GG” is relatable to everyone, not just gamers.

“Kung ano man ang era niyo sa gaming, covered 'yan sa pelikula. This is really for all, gamers, young, and old. We're excited about that. In fact, the people we worked with were so committed,” said Donny's father, Anthony Pangilinan.

“We believe this kind of movie deserves to be in the cinemas, not just for the younger generation but also for the Filipinos to take pride din.”

To offer a more authentic experience, the production team of “GG” hired game consultants to teach the actors in all aspects of esports.

They even tied up with Metasports to put up an original game, titled “Requiem”, to be used in the actual film.

“We didn't want to portray people from this community in the wrong way. Alam namin hindi ito biro... This is a big deal to us. Even our hand movements, the way we communicate with each other, lahat iyon we really took into heart,” Donny admitted.

The young actor added that his respect for professional gamers soared after filming “GG”.

“The fact that we were able to portray gamers with this caliber, mas lalong tumaas 'yung respeto ko sa kanila sobra... It really made me respect more the professional gamers and how much hard work they put into it, and their talent. It's really a profession that shouldn't be taken lightly. Sobrang saludo ako sa inyo,” he said.

In the short trailer of the movie directed by Prime Cruz, the popular leading man could be seen being addicted to a computer game.

Donny is also set to star in the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Can’t Buy Me Love” with Belle Mariano.

Related videos:



Watch more News on iWantTFC