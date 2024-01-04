WATCH: Park Hyung-sik excited to meet Pinoy fans

South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik. Photo courtesy of PUBLICITYASIA

(UPDATED) South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik said he is looking forward to seeing his supporters in the Philippines, more than a month before he returns to the country for a fan meeting.

"I cannot wait to see you all very soon," the 32-year-old actor said in a video promoting the Manila stop of his "SIKcret Time" fan meeting tour.

The event, organized by MQLive, is set to take place at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Feb. 17.

"I am happy to be getting this chance [to meet my Filipino fans] through this Asian tour," he said in a separate statement.

"I will make sure to give a memorable 'SIKcret' experience for Philippine fans to remember," he added.

General ticket selling for the event started last December.

Park is known for starring in K-dramas such as "The Heirs," "Hwarang," and "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon."

He is set to reunite with his "The Heirs" co-star Park Shin-hye for the romantic comedy series "Doctor Slump," which will stream on Netflix starting Jan. 27.

