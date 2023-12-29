Watch more News on iWantTFC

South Korean actors Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye's reunion project, "Doctor Slump," is set to stream on Netflix beginning January 27, the streamer said Friday.

On YouTube, Netflix Philippines dropped a teaser for the romantic comedy series, which follows two doctors who experience burnout from their jobs.

"Once academic prodigies, now burnt-out doctors run into each other at their lowest points, to spark the old rivalry or a new romance," Netflix wrote in the video's description.

The 36-second teaser shows Hyung-sik and Shin-hye's characters looking surprised after reuniting with each other, along with flashback scenes of their rivalry in high school.

The series, produced by Korean network JTBC, marks the reunion of the two actors, who both starred in the hit 2013 teen drama "The Heirs."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.