Robinsons to break ground for new Pagadian mall in Zamboanga del Sur

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2021 09:38 AM | Updated as of Nov 17 2021 09:54 AM

MANILA - Robinsons Land Corp said Wednesday it will build a mall in Pagadian City, capital of Zamboanga del Sur. 

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Nov. 19, RLC said in a statement. 

Robinsons Place Pagadian will help local businesses capitalize on the city's booming economy. 

Once it opens, the mall will house local and international shops, fine and casual dining options, a food hall, Robinsons Supermarket, cinema and a department store, RLC said. 

The mall facade will have an "eye-catching symmetry," it said. 

"The mall design will be a sight to behold, as it takes inspiration from and mimics the geometric shapes and colors of the Vinta - a traditional outrigger boat used by locals as fishing vessels, cargo ship and houseboat," the company said.

RLC did not disclose the expected completion date of the project. 

