MANILA - Robinsons Land Corp said Wednesday it will build a mall in Pagadian City, capital of Zamboanga del Sur.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Nov. 19, RLC said in a statement.
Robinsons Place Pagadian will help local businesses capitalize on the city's booming economy.
Once it opens, the mall will house local and international shops, fine and casual dining options, a food hall, Robinsons Supermarket, cinema and a department store, RLC said.
The mall facade will have an "eye-catching symmetry," it said.
"The mall design will be a sight to behold, as it takes inspiration from and mimics the geometric shapes and colors of the Vinta - a traditional outrigger boat used by locals as fishing vessels, cargo ship and houseboat," the company said.
RLC did not disclose the expected completion date of the project.
