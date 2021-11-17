MANILA - Robinsons Land Corp said Wednesday it will build a mall in Pagadian City, capital of Zamboanga del Sur.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Nov. 19, RLC said in a statement.

Robinsons Place Pagadian will help local businesses capitalize on the city's booming economy.

Once it opens, the mall will house local and international shops, fine and casual dining options, a food hall, Robinsons Supermarket, cinema and a department store, RLC said.

The mall facade will have an "eye-catching symmetry," it said.

"The mall design will be a sight to behold, as it takes inspiration from and mimics the geometric shapes and colors of the Vinta - a traditional outrigger boat used by locals as fishing vessels, cargo ship and houseboat," the company said.

RLC did not disclose the expected completion date of the project.

