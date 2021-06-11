Robinsons Land Corp powers more malls with solar energy

Solar power installation at Robinsons Place Pangasinan. Handout

MANILA - Robinsons Land Corp said Friday it has expanded its clean energy portfolio by firing up more solar power facilities in its malls nationwide.

In a statement, RLC said its solar power portfolio has been expanded to 23 sites located within Robinsons Malls.

The new sites brought its total capacity to 29.5 MW, the mall operator said.

"RLC embarked on solar energy as early 2015, making it a leader in generating its own power source to sustain the needs of shopping malls," it said.

Robinsons Malls has generated some 92,084,091 kWh of clean energy since its first solar installation in 2015, it said.

Solar power installation at Robinsons Place Ilocos Norte. Handout

Solar power installation at Robinsons Place Ormoc. Handout

