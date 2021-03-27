Robinsons, Ayala Malls limit operations in NCR Plus

People walk at a shopping complex in Makati on March 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Some of the country's mall chains will be limiting operations in areas covered by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), but will keep "essential" establishments open.

Robinsons Malls, Ayala Malls and SM Supermalls have announced certain stores and establishments classified as "essential" will be operational, following the government's announcement of a strict quarantine in the NCR Plus bubble.

The following will remain open in Robinsons, Ayala and SM malls in areas covered by ECQ:

Supermarkets

Pharmacies

Banks

Hardware stores

Convenience stores

Select restaurants with takeout and delivery services

Parking will be free in Ayala and SM malls.

SM Supermalls meanwhile said that their malls' operating hours will be from 10AM-5PM only.

The malls' limited operations will be effective starting March 29 to April 4.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday approved placing areas in the NCR Plus bubble under ECQ, as the country reported a record number of daily infections.

NCR Plus covers Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

