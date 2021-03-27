IATF recommends placing NCR Plus bubble under ECQ starting Sunday until Easter - sources

Devotees pray behind metal barriers as members of the Hijos del Nazareno guard the vicinity of the Quiapo Church on March 26, 2021 to control the number of people entering the church plaza. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The government's pandemic task force will recommend placing the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus bubble under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) starting March 28 until Easter Sunday, April 4, sources told ABS-CBN News.

This, as the country continues to log a record number of new infections, with 9,595 announced Saturday, the second-highest since the pandemic hit the country.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal are placed under ECQ - the strictest of 4 lockdown restrictions - for a week.

Sources added that same provisions from last year's ECQ would be implemented.

Essential priority construction projects by the public and private sectors, however, will be allowed to continue with guidelines from the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Road, rail, maritime and aviation transport will also continue to operate per Department of Transportation's health protocols.

In a now-deleted post, Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla confirmed the development, citing Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office also told reporters that Roque would make an announcement regarding IATF's latest resolution around 6 in the evening.

Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez, in a Facebook post, said the province would be placed under ECQ, due to rising COVID-19 cases there and in nearby areas.

The development also came as hospitals in the capital region continue to be filled up due to fresh admissions, with the utilization rate of COVID-dedicated beds and intensive care units reaching high to critical risk levels.

The IATF just last week placed the same areas under general community quarantine with additional specific restrictions until April 4, which include the ban on mass gatherings and indoor dining, among others.

The OCTA Research group, an independent research unit providing timely updates on the country's COVID-19 situation, earlier in the day projected that fresh cases could reach up to 13,000 by April.

This is why they urged the government to extend the implementation of the bubble, and also include nearby provinces that have recorded a high number of fresh cases.

As of Saturday, the Philippines has over 712,000 coronavirus infections. Active cases are also at an all-time high with over 118,000.

- With reports from Jeff Canoy and Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News