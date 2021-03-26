VIRAL: St Luke’s Hospital’s campaign to halt COVID-19 will make you wear a mask, stay at home

MANILA - Wear a mask and stay at home.

This is the message of St. Luke's Medical Center in its social media campaign launched Friday urging the public to follow minimum health protocols against the coronavirus, as the country continues to log record-high new COVID-19 cases.

The hospital's reminder, which has gone viral on social media, showed side-by-side photos contrasting an uninfected individual's concern over complying with health protocols and that of a COVID-19 patient inside the hospital.

Both images were captioned "I can't breathe."

In its Facebook post, the hospital had a reminder to the public: "Wearing of face mask and face shield is highly recommended to protect you from the COVID-19."

"Stay at home and minimize your exposure to the virus," another photo said.

St. Luke's Medical Center's dedicated COVID wards and intensive care units (ICU) in both its locations- the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig and in Quezon City- have already reached full capacity, according to its advisory released on Wednesday.

Its emergency room is also packed "with a significant number of COVID-19 patients still waiting to be admitted."

The utilization rate of ICU beds in Metro Manila have already reached high to critical risk levels with some 72 percent already occupied, according to DOH's latest bulletin.

On the other hand, some 68 percent of the 3,800 isolation beds in NCR have already been filled up.

For the fourth time in 7 days, the country logged another all-time high daily COVID-19 jump with 9,838 additional cases. The remaining active infections is also the highest since the pandemic began at over 109,000.