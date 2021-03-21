Duterte approves 2-week GCQ for M. Manila, nearby provinces with add'l restrictions

Workers from the Manila Sanitation Department conduct a sanitation operation in a community in Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila on March 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the inter-agency task force (IATF) leading the country's pandemic response placing the capital region and 4 of its neighboring provinces under general community quarantine (GCQ) beginning Monday until April 4, with additional measures, Malacanang said Sunday.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal are placed under GCQ with additional specific restrictions amid the spike in new COVID-19 cases, according to Presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

In Resolution No. 104, the IATF for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases set the following measures, among others, in the said areas:

- Only essential travel into and out are allowed. But public transportation will remain operational at such capacities and protocols already approved.

- All mass gatherings, including religious gatherings, are prohibited.

The holding of face-to-face meetings are highly discouraged.

- Holding of weddings, baptisms, and funeral services are limited to 10 persons.

- The private sector is enjoined to adopt similar alternative arrangements as those already in place in the executive branch of government, i.e. 30 - 50 percent operational or on-site capacity.

- Dine-in restaurants, cafes and establishments shall be limited to delivery, take-out, and any outdoor or al fresco dining shall be allowed, provided that additional engineering and administrative controls are put in place.

- Visiting persons outside their immediate family or other households is strongly discouraged.

- Even at home, the wearing of masks for the elderly and the vulnerable and for the rest of the household is strongly advised.

The country reported a record-high 7,999 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, surpassing Friday's record of 7,103 infections. It happened over a year since the lockdown was enforced in the country, the longest in the world, and while vaccination against the coronavirus had kicked off.

On Sunday, 7,757 new infections were reported, the 2nd highest daily tally, so far.

Cumulative total cases climbed to 663,794, of which, 73,072 or 11 percent are active cases. The death toll stood at 12,968, accounting for 1.95 percent of the total reported cases.

March's latest outbreak, which includes the more transmissible variants, is still concentrated in congested Metro Manila, home to 12 million people.

Based on the breakdown of ABS-CBN Data Analytics team, the capital region recorded most of the new cases on Saturday with 4,059 confirmed infections.

Quezon City topped again the areas in the Philippines in terms of new cases that day with 870 infections, and was followed by Manila with 689.

Metro mayors have reimposed beginning last week a 2-week unified curfew to control the surge of infections, with localized lockdowns also in place in areas with saturated COVID-19 cases.

Common curfew from 10 p.m. up to 5 a.m. in the newly-identified GCQ areas is imposed, under IATF Reso. No. 104.

The coronavirus task force last week also suspended the operation of some businesses and reduced the number of people allowed in religious gatherings and conferences in GCQ areas.

The government plans to inoculate 70 million adults in a bid to achieve herd immunity this year.

More details to follow.

