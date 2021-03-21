Metro Manila malls to suspend indoor dining, restrict entry based on age

Ayala Malls Manila Bay. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Ayala Malls, Robinsons Malls and Power Plant Mall on Sunday announced that they will disallow indoor dining and bar certain age groups from entering their facilities in compliance with new quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The malls said that while restaurants will remain open for take out and delivery, indoor dining will not be allowed from March 22 until April 4.

Only al fresco or outdoor dining will be allowed, subject to the guidelines of local government units where the malls operate.

Shoppers aged below 18 and above 65 will not be allowed entry, except when they are accessing essential goods and services such as medical and dental appointments.