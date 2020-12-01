Robinsons Malls to help process National ID registration

MANILA - Robinsons Malls on Tuesday said it has partnered with the Philippine Statistics Authority to allow mallgoers to register for the National ID system (PhilSys).

The mall operator said applicants who were able to pre-register at their designated barangays and were given an application form and appointment slip can now head over to select Robinsons Malls to process their registration until Dec. 30.

The company said Robinsons Malls Lingkod Pinoy Center in the following malls will process PhilSys registration at designated hours:

Robinsons Place Antipolo from 10 a.m. to 7 pm.

Robinsons Place Dumaguete from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robinsons Galleria Cebu from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robinsons Place Iloilo from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robinsons Place Ormoc from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robinsons Place Roxas from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Simply present your application form, appointment slip and any government ID. In case you have no government ID, you may bring your Birth Certificate or Voter’s ID," Robinsons said.

The National ID is a single ID card that can be used for all transactions needing a government ID, and also integrates and interconnects various government-issued IDs like SSS, Pag-Ibig, PhilHealth and others.