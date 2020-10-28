Home  >  Business

National ID registration 'on track' despite pandemic, weather disturbances: PSA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2020 10:23 AM

MANILA - Despite the inclement weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, the registration for the national ID system is “on track” to reach its goal of reaching at least 5 million low income households before the end of the year, Philippine Statistics Authority Asec. Rosalinda Bautista told ANC. 

At least 31 provinces from the initial phase have been hitting their targets, Bautista said.
