Robinsons Malls, Go Negosyo team up to vaccinate MSME workers

Robinsons Malls partners with Go Negosyo to inoculate workers of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the "A Dose of Hope" vaccination program. Courtesy of Robinsons Land Corp.

MANILA - Robinsons Land Corp. on Friday announced it has partnered with non-profit organization Go Negosyo to vaccinate workers of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Robinsons Malls have opened its Lingkod Pinoy Centers to Go Negosyo's vaccination program, "A Dose of Hope", for economic frontliner of MSMEs, which the corporation said comprises 99 percent of the Philippine economy.

"Under 'A Dose of Hope' program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship (Go Negosyo founder) Joey Concepcion, the private sector, vaccine manufacturers, and the government have agreed to expedite the vaccine procurement process for private sector employees and economic frontliners," Robinsons said in a statement.

The Philippines is battling one of Asia's worst COVID-19 outbreaks, which local transmission of the highly infectious Delta variant is threatening to worsen.

“﻿The Delta virus is here, and we must prepare now. With more and more cases being recorded, it’s become a tight and dangerous race between Delta and the government and private sector’s efforts to vaccinate the unvaccinated," Concepcion said.

"I recognize the efforts of our partner Robinson Land Corporation, for facilitating a speedy private sector’s vaccination rollout, and making it more accessible to our MSMEs who have been greatly affected by this pandemic,” he added.

According to Robinsons, nearly 300 MSMEs with close to 170,000 employees nationwide are targeted to benefit from the vaccination program.

