PH records 8,562 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 2 months

Navotas senior citizens along with their companions receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2021, under the local government's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippines on Friday reported 8,562 additional COVID-19 infections, the highest in more than 2 months, as the government imposed preventive measures to halt the spread of the more transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant.

This is the highest daily tally since May 28, when the country logged 8,735 new infections, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

Based on the health department's latest bulletin, the country now has a total of 1,580,824 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, of which 61,920 or 3.9 percent are still active.

The positivity rate is at 14.9 percent, based on the testing results of 52,623 individuals who got screened for the virus on Wednesday.

Those who died due to COVID-19 increased by 145, pushing the total number of fatalities to 27,722.

Meanwhile, recoveries rose to 1,491,182 with 2,854 new recuperations.

Two laboratories were not able to submit data on time.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier in the day placed Metro Manila under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ)— the strictest of four lockdown levels— starting next week, Aug. 6 to Aug. 20, to prevent the Delta variant from spreading.

