Solar panels seen on the rooftop of Robinsons Place Santiago in Isabela. Handout

MANILA - Robinsons Malls grew its clean energy portfolio to nearly 30 percent megawatts by installing solar power projects in 2 more malls, Robinsons Land Corp said Tuesday.

It has installed solar rooftop projects in Robinsons Place Santiago in Isabela and in Robinsons Place Butuan in Agusan del Norte which are its 22nd and its 23 malls powered by solar, the mall operator said in a statement.

"Instead of buying electricity from a distribution utility, the mall operator can power its facilities by harnessing solar energy during the day, thereby relieving the burden on the grid especially during peak hours and helping government address instances of power shortage," Robinsons Malls said.

In its Isabela outlet, the mall operator installed a 2,091.26 kilowatt-peak (kWp) capacity with a total of 5,598 units of solar panels and 37 units of inverters.

The project could help ease power demand from Isabela I Electric Cooperative Inc (ISELCO I), which can then be used for more "crucial" establishments especially during the pandemic, it said.

In Butuan, a total capacity of 1,296 kWp was installed. Since June, it has generated a total of 317,536.25 kW-hr or 225.04 MT of avoided CO2 emission equivalent to 3,721 trees planted, it added.

Robinsons said it is the country's largest mall operator powered by solar. To date, it has installed solar power projects in 23 malls under its pivot to clean energy, which began in 2015.

In 2020, Robinsons Land Corp said the mall operator was able to generate P210 million in savings from its solar power portfolio.

