Presidential Communications Office handout



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said the country was "embracing" the future of artificial intelligence (AI), which he said could boost the economy's competitiveness.

In his remarks to technology investors at the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco, US, the President said the world was on the "cusp of artificial intelligence revolution."

Marcos said the country was prepared for the advancements and "unexpected challenges" that AI could present.

“The Philippines is ready to become your partner in navigating the AI future. As we look to the horizon, let's 'Make It Happen in the Philippines,' where, the promise of a future defined by technological inclusivity and shared growth is not just envisioned but actively realized,” he said.

Marcos, said AI could be used to upskill workers and increase productivity.

“Currently, the Philippines is embracing this future of AI with the crafting of the National AI Strategy that seeks to augment the existing skillset of Filipino talents with AI. This strategy also aims to position the Philippines as a center of excellence in artificial intelligence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malacañang said the science department and AI meteorology firm Atmo Inc. signed an agreement for a high-resolution weather forecasting system.

This system will be powered by AI technology and help the country build on its climate resiliency, noted the President.

"It will be Asia’s largest AI-driven weather forecasting program," Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a release.

"The MOA on weather forecasting will greatly help the Philippines considering that it is one of the countries most affected by typhoons, with an annual average of 20 typhoons that bring heavy flooding and cause billions of pesos in damage to infrastructure and agriculture, and loss of property and even lives," she added.

In May, Trade Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba said AI could contribute $92 billion to the GDP in 7 years. An AI roadmap has been developed and recommends the establishment of a Center for AI Research, he said.

It will be a public-private partnership hub for data scientists and researchers to perform collaborative AI research and development and technology application.