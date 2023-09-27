Home > Business AI boom is a moment of upskilling: BPI exec ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2023 03:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An official from the Bank of the Philippine Islands on Wednesday weighed in on the boom of artificial intelligence (AI) that is feared to affect jobs, saying it is instead an opportunity for workers to upskill. "It makes everyone nervous... because it's a new world. But I think at BPI we've been clear that it's an opportunity to relieve people of having to do day-to-day administrative tasks," said Mariana Zobel de Ayala, BPI's vice president for consumer bank marketing and digital platforms. "It will give them more time to focus on value-added services which means they'll grow in their careers. It's a moment of upskilling for all of us," she told ANC as she discussed the bank's new AI-powered mobile app. Ayala added that employees are now in a place where they can leverage technology and AI "to allow us to enjoy more of our lives and spend more on things that matter." BPI says new app allows opening bank account in 5 mins What does Robinsons Bank bring to BPI merger? AI likely to augment rather than destroy jobs: UN study — ANC, September 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo, ANC Headstart, ANC Exclusives, tech Read More: Mariana Zobel de Ayala BPI AI artificial intelligence fintech tech