AI boom is a moment of upskilling: BPI exec

An official from the Bank of the Philippine Islands on Wednesday weighed in on the boom of artificial intelligence (AI) that is feared to affect jobs, saying it is instead an opportunity for workers to upskill.

"It makes everyone nervous... because it's a new world. But I think at BPI we've been clear that it's an opportunity to relieve people of having to do day-to-day administrative tasks," said Mariana Zobel de Ayala, BPI's vice president for consumer bank marketing and digital platforms.

"It will give them more time to focus on value-added services which means they'll grow in their careers. It's a moment of upskilling for all of us," she told ANC as she discussed the bank's new AI-powered mobile app.

Ayala added that employees are now in a place where they can leverage technology and AI "to allow us to enjoy more of our lives and spend more on things that matter."

— ANC, September 27, 2023