MANILA – Bank of the Philippine Islands on Wednesday said it hopes to tap into Robinsons Bank’s clientele when the merger of the two banks is completed, BPI president TG Limcaoco said Wednesday.

“I think what Robinsons Bank brings is, they got a couple of products that are very interesting to us. One they’ve got a significant, a very good presence in motorcycle loans, which we don’t have at BPI. They’ve got an excellent presence in helping public school teachers with their finances, we would love to bring that on to BPI,” he told ANC’s Market Edge.

Limcaoco also noted that Robinsons Bank has an excellent track record when it comes to financing the ecosystem of the Gokongwei Group.

“I’ve seen the technology that they’ve put in where the suppliers are able to get financing out of their receivables from their clients, and we’d love to bring that in and try to grow that business.”

“Robinsons Bank has great technology, a great business, and what we’re doing is we’re putting that on with the capital of BPI, and hoping to grow that, you know, four, fivefold,” he said.

BPI is the country’s third largest bank with P2.7 trillion in assets, while RobinsonsBank is at a distant 16th.

The BPI and Robinsons Bank merger may be completed in early 2024.

--ANC, 2 August 2023