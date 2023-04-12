BPI says new app allows opening bank account in 5 mins

Photo shows (from left): TG Limcaoco, BPI President and CEO; Mariana Zobel de Ayala, BPI Consumer Bank Marketing, Platforms, and Digital Activation Head; Fitz Chee, BPI Platforms Business Head; and, Ginbee Go, BPI Executive Vice President and Consumer Banking Head. Handout

MANILA - Bank of the Philippine Islands on Wednesday unveiled its new "future-ready" AI-powered mobile app which will soon replace the current BPI mobile banking app.

With the new app, consumers can open savings accounts online within 5 minutes and using just 1 ID, BPI said. It also features an improved user experience, making transactions easier, it added.

“We’re proud of the new BPI app, and we know there’s room to continue improving. While we look at the best technology and digital solutions to ensure that we deliver excellent service, we anchor the designed experiences to what our customers need," BPI President and CEO Jose Teodoro "TG" Limcaoco said.

In May, the new app will also roll out an AI-powered tracking and insights feature, which will offer financial advice, payment reminders and actionable tips in personal financial management, BPI said.

“This boasts of a new design and experience, and we look forward to exciting new features that you won't find in the older BPI Mobile app like mobile check deposit, AI-powered insights on your savings and spending, and more. These are core retail products designed not just to be convenient and sustainable but also customer-centric even in the long-term,” BPI Consumer Bank Marketing, Platforms and Digital Activation Head Mariana Zobel de Ayala said.

The new app also boosts the bank's "phygital" approach by giving consumers more banking options, may it be through physical branches or online, said BPI Head of Consumer Banking Ginbee Go.

Other features which will be launched soon include mobile check deposit, real-time bill payment, cash withdrawal via QR and more, the bank said.

BPI said consumers don't need to delete their old app yet but those who would like to use the new app can download and follow the guidelines on its social media pages.

The app is available for download on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

