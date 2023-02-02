BPI's official page on the Lazada platform. Screenshot

MANILA - The Bank of the Philippine Islands is partnering with e-commerce platform Lazada to expand its reach by launching its official flagship store in LazMall.

Under the partnership, select BPI's services will now be available on the e-commerce site for easier accessibility, the bank said in a statement.

Filipinos can now "add to cart" when they want to open a deposit account, apply for a credit card or avail auto, housing and personal loans, BPI said.

“We envision our partnership with Lazada as a stepping stone in BPI’s strategy – extend the Bank’s reach and presence, and provide access to our products and services to more Filipinos," said Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco, BPI President and CEO.

"We intend to expand both the BPI products available in our Lazada Flagship Store and our distribution partnerships, be it physical or digital,” he added.

BPI said availing of financial services is now more intuitive and as easy as shopping for a new pair of shoes.

Through its Agency Banking Group, BPI said it aims to deliver its services to enrich Filipinos' lives using new channels.

"We trust that, through the Agency Banking model, Filipinos will be able to bank the way they want to, wherever they are, giving them their channel of choice. Banking will be naturally integrated in their daily lives – from buying medicine in the nearest drugstore to online shopping in Lazada, BPI will be there,” said Rally Jereza, Head of BPI Agency Banking.

BPI said clients can look forward to more "groundbreaking" partnerships soon.

