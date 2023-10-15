AI revolutionizes job seekers' resumes

Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed the way job seekers create resumes.

Bossjob, the chat-first career platform for professional hiring in Southeast Asia (SEA), has introduced AI technology to the job fair scene.

The event was organized by Bossjob and Philippine Dragon Media Network at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay on Saturday, where AI was utilized to generate job seekers' resumes instantly.

Kimberly Chen, Bossjob's Country Manager, explained that users can create profiles on the Bossjob website and directly communicate with hiring managers, CEOs, and HR managers. The platform also includes a resume generation function.

"The job seekers can actually provide the keywords of their work experiences, internship experiences or even experiences in their own entrepreneurial projects or extracurricular activities," said Chen.

Chen highlighted that the use of AI would increase efficiency, saving job seekers valuable time in the competitive job market.

"Previously, you would still take a lot of days and time to create your resume to be like more competitive in the market but now with the help of AI with a matter of seconds we can generate the resume for you," she said.

Chen emphasized that companies wishing to remain competitive must adopt such technologies.

"We are just following the future of hiring. Definitely a lot of companies that wants to be competitive in the market, they definitely have to use AI in order to be more competitive," she said.

The one-day job fair showcased approximately 70 top Philippine and local Chinese companies across various industries.

Peterson Ang, Editor-in-Chief of Philippine Dragon Media Network, stated that the job fair aimed to connect multilingual talents with Filipino-Chinese companies in need of their skills.

Ang reassured job seekers that the job fair featured only companies registered under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

This alleviates concerns about the presence of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) companies, which some applicants might be apprehensive about.

"There's a little bit of hindrance from the applicants because they're afraid somehow of the POGO companies. Our program in this job fair we promise them there's no POGO companies here," he said.



