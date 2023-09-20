PH should embrace AI quickly as BPOs to be affected: expert

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines should quickly embrace artificial Intelligence and become a leader in its use as it will impact the country's IT-BPM industry, a business expert said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Sarma, CEO and Dean, Asia School of Business, said generative AI, which provides human-like answers to customer queries, "may become a competitor to BPO operations."

"You know the expression right? From Godfather: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. If AI is a threat the Philippines ought to get used to it, get command over it," Sarma said.

"If you just wait for AI to strike then we will see a lot of industries deeply affected by AI," he added.