AI on Windows, Office to be ‘game changers’: Microsoft

The headquarters of Microsoft Philippines in Makati City. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - For Microsoft, AI means all in, as the tech behemoth looks to integrate generative AI in all of its products and services.

Microsoft launched earlier this year an AI-powered chat feature on its search engine Bing which lets users ask it ‘natural language questions.’ But the technology is about to get even more integrated into Microsoft’s offerings.

In a recent briefing, Microsoft country communications head Josh Aquino said the tech giant is set to bring AI to its Windows OS, its Office 365 Suite of apps, as well as a range of tools and services for developers, and cloud computing clients, among others.

AI will be a game changer for these services, Aquino said.

“Today we have a Copilot for every Microsoft Cloud experience. Microsoft 365 Copilot is the AI in your office tools” Aquino said.

COPILOT, NOT AUTOPILOT

Microsoft is serious about its Copilot brand.

“Copilot is a metaphor because that is a design choice that puts the human at the center of it,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an interview with WIRED.

“It’s not autopilot, it’s not pilot, it’s co-pilot,” said Aquino.

Copilot will help users of Microsoft Word break out of writer’s block by composing a draft using the information already gathered by the user.

With constant use of Copilot on Word, the AI eventually even learns the “writing style” of the user and can base its composition on this.

“It can start to recommend changes or inclusions based on your style,” Aquino said.

Copilot on Outlook, Microsoft’s email app, meanwhile will let a user sift for what’s important in the barrage of emails one gets every day. It can even summarize long email threads so the user can keep track of what has been discussed. It can even generate a reply for you.

“All that’s left is review the draft and then hit send,” Aquino said.

Users of Excel meanwhile can ask Copilot to analyze data and search for key trends. Users can tell it to generate charts and graphs using the data at hand. According to Microsoft, users can ask Excel’s Copilot to come up with a scenario, and even ask it to generate a graph of their projected model.

And users of PowerPoint can ask Copilot to generate a slideshow.

There will also be a Microsoft Security Copilot, and a Github Copilot.

Aquino said many companies in the Philippines are also looking at how to employ AI to boost their workforce and get ahead of their competitors.

Employees working in the headquarters of Microsoft Philippines in Makati City. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

“Here in the Philippines, we see that every organization every customer is looking at this,” Aquino said.

However, there is no definite date yet on when these AI features will be rolled out to the general public. There are preview versions of them that have been made available to select users, but so far the company has yet to announce a final release.

Some tech observers said the AI features may be launched with Windows 12, the next version of the Microsoft OS which is expected to be released next year.