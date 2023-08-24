PH firms seen willing to train employees in generative AI

Guests and members of the media are given an advanced viewing of the exhibit Wisdom of Da Vinci: An Immersive AI Experience at Bonifacio High Street in Taguig on August 2, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Accenture Philippines on Thursday said many firms in the country are willing to train workers to use generative AI to improve their productivity, allaying fears that new technologies could replace workers.

In an information session hosted by the company, Accenture Philippines Country Managing Director Ambe Tierro said to optimize the benefits from generative AI a "human element" is needed. A human touch is also crucial to guard against "hallucinations" or when AI generates false information.

“Our own clients, they're working with us to use our platform to train their people because part of the value that we deliver to our clients when we do a transformation with them, is to also enable the people. Because the tech will be useless if their people cannot use it,” said Tierro.

When done right, she said, the adoption of the technology can even help address both unemployment and underemployment in the country.

“We will not only just hire people who are already skilled. But using our resources, we will also invest in talents where they may not necessarily have the foundation or context yet. The learning aspect will be simpler (with GenAI). If we invest in them, then they can get a job,” she said.

In a demonstration of how generative AI tools can aid employees, Accenture Philippines Innovation Lead Arvin Yason simulated how the technology could instantly generate codes to help an accountant manage the taxes of the company he or she is working for.

Yason also pointed out that generative AI itself can be used to train people.

“Rather than having to read a manual, we have the AI being the manual. We can have the AI read the manual and create an automated FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) and a chatbot functionality to do Q&A with the person being trained as well,” he said.

Accenture said that based on a survey they conducted in July, 99 percent of C-suite executives plan to grow their investments in AI in the next two years as they believe that it would make them and their workers more competitive.

The survey also showed that over 7 in 10 organizations have specific training programs planned for 2023 to ensure workers are prepared to use generative AI tools.

