Commuters ride the LRT-2 on July 19, 2022. The Libreng Sakay program in Metro railways ended last June 30, with the Department of Transportation recalibrating its free train ride program for students taking the LRT-2 from August 22 to November 4, leading to the gradual phaseout of free rides.

MANILA - The state-run LRT2 will no longer extend its free ride offer to students starting Nov. 6 as it reported an estimated potential revenue loss of P30 million since the program started, an official said on Friday.

The railway's management explained that LRT-2 projects could be compromised if the free ride service continues.

Around 25,000 to 30,000 students benefited from the free rides daily, with an average fare of P20.

"Kung mafofocus natin yung hinihinging subsisdiya sa expansion, extension, upgrading, rehab, then mabilis bilis tayo makakakuha sa national government (ng pondo)," LRTA Administrator Atty Hernan Cabrera said.

(If we focus our subsidy on expansion, extension, upgrading, and rehab, then it would be faster to get additional funding)

One of the projects in the pipeline is the P10-billion West Extension project, which would add 3 new stations, Tutuban, Divisoria, and Pier 4, to the railway.

Apart from the right-of-way acquisition, the extension includes the purchase of 5 new trains with four-car configurations.

“This is the reality kasi dun sa west extension project natin, ito yung addtional three station doon sa piuer. Hind natin maituloy-tuloy kasi nga kulang pa tayo ng pondo doon. (We can't continue due to lack of funds)," Cabrera said.

He said the project needed around P10 billion but so far, there's only P1.7 billion in available funds.

LRT-2 recorded a peak daily ridership of 239,000 when the rail line opened its new stations to the east, Marikina and Antipolo. Based on projections, ridership in the LRT-2 will go up to as high as 300,000 a day upon completing the West Extension project.

Some students, however, wished the free ride would be reimplemented in the next semester.

"Malaking help sa kanila (parents) dahil bawas po yun sa baon… kailangan po para sa mga estudyante,” student Angel Pastoral said.

(It's a big help for my parents since it reduces the allowance they need to give to us students)

“Dagdag gastos na naman po… pwede po kasi sa pagkain sa mga projects… mag-aadjust po, magtitipid tayo," another student Bryan Golvero said.

(What we spend on fares could have been used for projects, we need to adjust)

Cabrera explained that even without the free ride, students could still avail of the 20 percent discount as mandated by the law.

One has to show their ID or enrolment form at the designated booths. PWDs and senior citizens are also included in the list of those who could get a discount.

RELATED VIDEO: