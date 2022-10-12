Commuters ride the LRT-2 on July 19, 2022.



MANILA — Around a million students have gotten free rides at the LRT-2 since the start of the school year, its management said on Wednesday.

Some 30,000 students benefit daily from the free ride program since it started last Aug. 22, when face-to-face classes resumed in most schools, said Light Rail Transit Authority Administrator Hernando Cabrera.

The LRT-2 recorded the highest number of free rides for students on Tuesday at 38,000, he said.

The Libreng Sakay program is scheduled to end on Nov. 5.

The Department of Transportation earlier said it would check possible sources of funding before deciding on whether the program could be extended.

But if it is discontinued, the LRTA reminded students they could still get a 20-percent fare discount on LRT-2.

"So far, wala pa tayong natatanggap na abiso o any instructions para sa kaniyang extension. Hinihintay natin iyan, but ready tayo, just anytime, sabihin lang nila na i-extend natin at ready tayo to implement that,” Cabrera said.

(We have not received an advisory or any instruction for extension. We are waiting for that, but we are ready to implement that anytime they tell us that it will be extended.)

