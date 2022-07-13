MANILA - The Department of Transportation on Wednesday said it has "recalibrated" its program offering free train rides for students.

DOTr Usec. Cesar Chavez told reporters that only the LRT-2 would offer Libreng Sakay to students from Aug. 22 to Nov.4, 2022.

He said the LRT-2 carries more students compared to MRT-3 and PNR railways.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr earlier announced that the government would subsidize the LRT-2 fares of students heading to the university belt.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said earlier it would halt the free rides program for some routes due to depleted funds.

It said around P1.4 billion is needed to offer continued free transport to Filipino commuters.

Free rides were stopped on 118 routes but continued for those riding the EDSA Bus Lane and Commonwealth Route 7 until the end of July.

RELATED VIDEO: