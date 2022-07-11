MANILA - The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will need an additional P1.4 billion to continue its free transportation program along EDSA until the end of the year, the agency's chief said on Monday.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) earlier said that its initial P7-billion fund for the program is already 80 percent depleting as the government shells out some P14 million daily for free fares in Metro Manila, and another P10 million per day for fares in other parts of the country.

"Kung itutuloy natin 'yan hanggang December, we will need an additional budget of around P1.4 billion, which hindi ho available sa existing budget namin," Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told state television PTV.

"Kung kailangan natin ituloy hanggang December 31, we will ask for additional budget from the Department of Budget and Management," he said.

"Hihingi po kami ng tulong mula sa ating Presidente para magkaroon ng ganiyang budget para sa DOTr," he said.

(If we will continue that until December, we will need an additional budget of around P1.4 billion, which is not available in our existing budget. If we have to continue it until December 31, we will ask for additional budget from the Department of Budget and Management. We will ask help from the President for the DOTr to have that kind of budget.)

Last month, the government stopped offering free rides to 118 routes, but vowed to continue shouldering the transportation expenses of those riding buses for the EDSA Bus Lane and Commonwealth Route 7 until the end of July.

President Ferdinand Marcos earlier said that the government would keep providing free fares for EDSA buses, and would also shoulder the train fares of students riding the LRT Line 2.

Bautista said he has also asked LTFRB chairperson Cheloy Garafil to join him in commuting via buses and jeepneys in the coming days to further understand the woes of commuters.

"Sabi ko tayong dalawa let's try riding the bus and the jeep at sabi niya game naman daw siya," the DOTr chief said.

As for easing traffic congestion in the capital region, Bautista said the DOTr is waiting for a fleet rationalization study to be completed before the expected start of face-to-face classes in August.

"Sana po ay tulungan niyo din ang ating gobyerno. Sumunod tayo sa mga patakaran," he appealed to commuters and motorists.

"Ang mga solusyon sa mga problema ay hindi namin maiisip, but kung kayo po ay magsasabi sa amin ng inyong mga suggestions, recommendations, ay matutulungan niyo kami masolve ang mga problemang ito," he said.

(I hope you can also help the government. Follow rules. We cannot come up with solutions for all the problems, but if you will give us suggestions, recommendations, you can help us resolve these issues.)



