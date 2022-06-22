Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The government is forced to halt its "Libreng Sakay" (free ride) program in some routes due to "exhaustion of funds," an official said Wednesday.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Executive Director Maria Kristina Cassion said their funds are 80 percent depleted and is expected to further decrease in the coming days.

"We are paying P10 million per day, and 14 million sa [National Capital Region]. Nagkakaroon talaga ng exhaustion, and this is a nationwide program, pati Region 1 until Caraga nagpa-participate," Cassion said in a public briefing.

(There was really an exhaustion and this is a nationwide program because even Region 1 and Caraga are participating.)

The official noted that the budget for the free public transportation is only around P7 billion, but this has already been exhausted in part by a surge in enrollment of units.

This means, however, that the program's services has been able to reach more Filipinos.

"There was a triple surge in enrolled units, kung dati nasa 500 plus units lang, ngayon nasa 1,600 units with about 900 na yung operators na sumali sa atin," she said.

(Before we only had 500 units, now we have 1,600 units with 900 operators participating.)

While 118 routes offering free rides ended last week on June 16, the program will continue until July 31 for the EDSA Bus Lane and Commonwealth Route 7 which transports passengers from Montalban to Quezon Avenue.

The LTFRB said it is ready to extend the program, if an additional budget will be provided by the incoming administration.

"Maraming nagsasabi na sana ma-extend ang libreng sakay, handa naman ang LTFRB as long as may supplemental budget po na ibibigay sa atin," she added.

(Many people are asking if the free rides can be extended. LTFRB is prepared as long as there will be supplemental budget that will be given to us.)

This development comes amid higher oil prices, forcing many drivers to stay off the road.

Diesel, gas, and kerosene prices are forecast to increase next week, estimates showed, as the world continues to bear the consequences of a tight petroleum supply amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The cost of diesel is forecast to go up between P2.40 and P2.70 per liter, while kerosene prices could increase from P1.60 to P2 per liter starting on Tuesday.

