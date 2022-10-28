Passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Oct. 28, 2022. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Travelers passing through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in preparation for Undas 2022 could exceed pre-pandemic levels, an aviation official said Friday.

At least 26,000 people are expected to transit via the NAIA Terminal 3 on Oct. 29 as Filipinos rush to go back to their hometowns in time for All Souls' Day and All Saints' Day, NAIA Terminal 3 OIC Lauro Francisco told reporters.

Some 25,000 travelers meanwhile are projected to use the airport on Friday mostly on their way to domestic destinations, he added.

"Mas marami nagta-travel ngayon kesa pre pandemic (there are more travelers now compared to pre-pandemic levels)," Francisco said.

Filipinos are known to flock to terminals, whether airport, sea ports or for buses, during the Undas holiday, among others.

Travelers must be on time for their flight and check for flight cancellations with a storm approaching over the weekend, Francisco said.

In case of flight cancellations, authorities are prepared to extend aid, he said.

On Friday, several passengers said they were informed of flight cancellations at the boarding gate.

Several flights were canceled on Friday due to heavy rains brought by tropical storm Paeng.

