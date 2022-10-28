Passengers affected by flight cancellations due to Paeng

MANILA - Some passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 have already checked in and were waiting for their flight at the departure hall on Friday when they were told their flights will not push through.

The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday had to cancel several domestic flights due to the bad weather and heavy rains brought by Tropical storm Paeng.

Cancellations coincided with the influx of passengers in airports due to the upcoming Undas holiday and long weekend.

Many of the affected flights were headed for Masbate, Naga, Surigao, and Dipolog, among others.

Passenger Nelly Cuevas and her husband were already at the boarding gate area when told that their flight to Cauayan, Isabela was canceled due to bad weather.

Passenger Antonio Sabio also shared that all 6 family members were waiting at the departure area when it was announced that their flight to Cotabato will not push through.

He said the airline is now trying to rebook them in separate flights, but he hopes they can be accommodated in one flight because they are going to Sultan Kudarat which is about 2 hours away from the Cotabato Airport.

Air Asia Philippines spokesperson Steve Dailisan said they have no flight cancellations yet, but flights delays are expected.

He urged passengers to be patient as there may be flight disruptions. They have already added more ground crew because of the expected influx of passengers.

More passengers have arrived at NAIA 3 for their flights to their provinces. Airport officials expect more will go to the airport this weekend. pic.twitter.com/NRNFMcHkwb — Jekki Pascual (@jekkipascual) October 28, 2022

PNP chief Rodolfo Azurin earlier inspected some terminals and said that so far the situation has been peaceful at NAIA. He reminds passengers to secure their homes as families are out on vacation.

Airport officials said number of passengers today has exceeded pre pandemic levels and they expect more passengers in the coming days.

Meanwhile Cebu Pacific has announced flights cancellations on Oct. 28.

