MANILA - Tropical storm Paeng maintained its strength as it moves westward slowly, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday night.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Paeng was last located 485 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 80 kph.

It is currently moving west slowly, and is expected to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains likely over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas Friday.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Mimaropa, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Zamboanga peninsula, northern Mindanao, Caraga, Quezon, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Aurora, and the rest of Visayas.

By Saturday, heavy to torrential rains may prevail over the Bicol region, Northern Samar, Marinduque, and Quezon, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible over Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Aurora, Bulacan, Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, and the rest of Eastern Visayas and Calabarzon.

PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds are expected in 36 hours.

LUZON

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Camarines Sur

Eastern portion of Romblon (San Fernando, Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, Romblon, Corcuera, Banton), Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Polillo Islands

Southern portion of mainland Quezon (Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Agdangan, Macalelon, Pitogo, General Luna, Catanauan, San Francisco, San Andres, Mulanay, San Narciso, Buenavista, Lopez, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Mauban)

VISAYAS

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Santa Fe, Palo, Villaba, Kananga, Jaro, Alangalang, Pastrana, Dagami, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Tunga, Barugo)

Forecast track of Tropical Storm Paeng. PAGASA

Paeng is expected to move west northwestward over the Philippine Sea through Sunday whil moving towards the central or southern portion of Luzon.

PAGASA said Paeng may make landfall or pass very close to Catanduanes on Saturday. Another landfall scenario is also possible on Sunday over Aurora or the east coast of Quezon.

Paeng is also expected to further intensify while moving over the Philippine Sea, and may reach severe tropical storm category within 24 hours, and into a typhoon by Saturday.

PAGASA earlier said Paeng has changed its track, after it was forecast to hit Cagayan in the northern Philippines.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.



